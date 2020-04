Bestsellers for the week ending April 11

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 11.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

4. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

5. REDHEAD BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD, by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

6. THE BOOK OF LOST FRIENDS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. VALENTINE, by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)

8. THE GIVER OF STARS, by Jojo Moyes (Viking / Dorman)

9. THE GLASS HOTEL, by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

10. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born Little, Brown

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. FORTITUDE, by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)

5. HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD, by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)

6. THE LAST BOOK ON THE LEFT, by Ben Kissel et al. (HMH)

7. ARGUING WITH SOCIALISTS, by Glenn Beck (Threshold)

8. MORE MYSELF, by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)

9. NOTHING GENERAL ABOUT IT, by Maurice Benard (Morrow)

10. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. REVENGE, by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes (Grand Central)

3. THE ODD 1S OUT: THE FIRST SEQUEL, by James Rallison (TarcherPerigee)

4. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (movie tie-in), by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

5. WILD REMEDIES, by Rosalee De la Forêt and Emily Han (Hay House)

6. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

9. THE WIVES, by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)

10. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)