Bestsellers for the week ending April 18

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 18.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. MASKED PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

2. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

5. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

6. SAVAGE SON, by Jack Carr (Atria)

7. THE BOOK OF LOST FRIENDS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. THE GLASS HOTEL, by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

9. IN FIVE YEARS, by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. THE HOUSE OF KENNEDY, by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)

5. ABOUT YOUR FATHER AND OTHER CELEBRITIES I HAVE KNOWN, by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)

6. KOREAN DREAM, by Hyun Jin Preston Moon (Morgan James)

7. HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD, by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)

8. REPROGRAMMING THE AMERICAN DREAM, by Kevin Scott (Harper Business)

9. ARGUING WITH SOCIALISTS, by Glenn Beck (Threshold)

10. FRONT ROW AT THE TRUMP SHOW, by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

3. REVENGE, by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes (Grand Central)

4. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (movie tie-in), by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

5. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

6. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

7. THE HAPPY EVER AFTER PLAYLIST, by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

8. SUNRISE ON HALF MOON BAY, by Robyn Carr (Mira)

9. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

10. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)