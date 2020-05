Bestsellers for the week ending May 9

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 9.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. IF IT BLEEDS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. THE 20TH VICTIM, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. ALL ADULTS HERE, by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

6. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. HELLO, SUMMER, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

8. THE WEDDING DRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. THE BOOK OF LOST FRIENDS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. BIG SUMMER, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. RELATIONSHIP GOALS, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

4. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. INCOMPARABLE, by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Gallery)

6. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

7. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

8. THE HOUSE OF KENNEDY, by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)

9. THE LINCOLN CONSPIRACY, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

10. MEDICAL MEDIUM CLEANSE TO HEAL, by Anthony William (Hay House)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

3. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (movie tie-in), by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. REVENGE, by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes (Grand Central)

6. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

7. RELATIONSHIP GOALS STUDY GUIDE, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

8. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

9. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Bantam)

10. QUEEN BEE, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)