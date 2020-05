Bestsellers for the week ending May 16

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 16.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. IF IT BLEEDS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. THE 20TH VICTIM, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. BIG SUMMER, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

6. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

8. THE LAST TRIAL, by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

9. THE WEDDING DRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. ALL ADULTS HERE, by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

1. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

2. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

3. RELATIONSHIP GOALS, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

4. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. THIS IS NOT A FASHION STORY, by Danielle Bernstein (Vertel)

6. INCOMPARABLE, by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Gallery)

7. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

8. YOU CAN DROP IT!, by Ilana Muhlstein (Galvanized Media)

9. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

10. WHAT MAKES A MARRIAGE LAST, by Marlo Thomas and PhilDonahue (HarperOne)

PAPERBACK

1. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

2. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (movie tie-in), by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

3. RELATIONSHIP GOALS STUDY GUIDE, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

4. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

5. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

7. REVENGE, by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes (Grand Central)

8. UNDER CURRENTS, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

9. THE TURN OF THE KEY, by Ruth Ware (Gallery / Scout)

10. MOM, I WANT TO HEAR YOUR STORY, by Jeffrey Mason (Jeffrey Mason)