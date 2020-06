Bestsellers for the week ending May 30

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 30.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HIDEAWAY, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. FAIR WARNING, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. IF IT BLEEDS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. WRATH OF POSEIDON, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)

6. THE 20TH VICTIM, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

7. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

9. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

10. BIG SUMMER, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

2. PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)

3. RELATIONSHIP GOALS, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

4. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

5. AMERICAN CRUSADE, by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)

6. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

7. MEDICAL MEDIUM CLEANSE TO HEAL, by Anthony William (Hay House)

8. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

9. HOLLYWOOD PARK, by Mikel Jollett (Celadon)

10. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

PAPERBACK

1. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

2. RELATIONSHIP GOALS STUDY GUIDE, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

3. THIS TENDER LAND, by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

4. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

6. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (movie tie-in), by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

7. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

8. CRISS CROSS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

10. THE TURN OF THE KEY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)