Bestsellers for the week ending June 13

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 13.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE SUMMER HOUSE, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

2. DADDY’S GIRLS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. FAIR WARNING, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. IF IT BLEEDS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. HIDEAWAY, by Nora Roberts (St. Martins)

7. TOM CLANCY: FIRING POINT, by Mike Maden (Putnam)

8. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

9. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

10. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. COUNTDOWN 1945, by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

2. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

4. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

5. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

6. UNITED STATES OF SOCIALISM, by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

7. RELATIONSHIP GOALS, by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

8. THE BUDDHA AND THE BADASS, by Vishen Lakhiani (Rodale)

9. OUR TIME IS NOW, by Stacey Abrams (Holt)

10. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

PAPERBACK

1. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

2. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

3. HUSH, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

4. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

6. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. THE FAMILY UPSTAIRS, by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

8. THE COLOR OF COMPROMISE, by Jemar Tisby (Zondervan)

9. UNDER CURRENTS, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

10. THE BOY WHO FOLLOWED HIS FATHER INTO AUSCHWITZ, by Jeremy Dronfield (Harper)