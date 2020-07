Bestsellers for the week ending June 27

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 27.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. THE SUMMER HOUSE, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

5. IF IT BLEEDS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

7. DADDY’S GIRLS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. FAIR WARNING, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

9. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

10. HIDEAWAY, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

2. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. COUNTDOWN 1945, by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

4. DREAM BIG, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

5. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

6. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

7. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

8. BLITZ, by David Horowitz (Humanix)

9. ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY, by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

10. UNITED STATES OF SOCIALISM, by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

PAPERBACK

1. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

2. THE RESCUE, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. ALWAYS EAT AFTER 7 PM, by Joel Marion (Benbella)

4. CHAOS, by Tom O’Neill (Back Bay)

5. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Bantam)

7. PARTY OF TWO, by Jasmine Guillory (Berkley)

8. HUSH, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

9. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

10. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)