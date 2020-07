Bestsellers for the week ending July 18

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending July 18.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE ORDER, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. PEACE TALKS, by Jim Butcher (Ace)

3. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. A WALK ALONG THE BEACH, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. SEX AND VANITY, by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

7. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

9. UTOPIA AVENUE, by David Mitchell (Random House)

10. THE ADVENTURE ZONE: PETALS TO THE METAL, by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Carey Pietsch and Carey Pietsch (First Second)

NONFICTION

1. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

4. A VERY PUNCHABLE FACE, by Colin Jost (Crown)

5. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

6. TRIXIE AND KATYA’S GUIDE TO MODERN WOMANHOOD, by Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova (Plume)

7. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

8. ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY, by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

9. BEGIN AGAIN, by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)

10. BLITZ, by David Horowitz (Humanix)

PAPERBACK

1. THE ADVENTURE ZONE: PETALS TO THE METAL, by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Carey Pietsch and Carey Pietsch (First Second)

2. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

3. CAJUN JUSTICE, by James Patterson and Tucker Axum (Grand Central)

4. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

5. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

6. THE RESCUE, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

7. HUSH, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

8. BE THE BRIDGE, by Latasha Morrison (WaterBrook)

9. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Bantam)

10. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)