Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 1

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 1.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. 1ST CASE, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown)

2. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. THE ORDER, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. NEAR DARK, by Brad Thor (Atria)

5. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. DEADLOCK, by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

7. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

9. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. THE END OF HER, by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

NONFICTION

1. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. THE PLUS, by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)

4. HOW TO DESTROY AMERICA IN THREE EASY STEPS, by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

5. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

6. THE ANSWER IS . . ., by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)

7. BEGIN AGAIN, by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)

8. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

10. BLITZ, by David Horowitz (Humanix)

PAPERBACK

1. CAJUN JUSTICE, by James Patterson and Tucker Axum (Grand Central)

2. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

3. INTIMATIONS, by Zadie Smith (Penguin Books)

4. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

6. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER: THE PROMISE OMNIBUS, by Gene Luen Yang et al. (Dark Horse)

7. THE RESCUE, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

9. THIS TENDER LAND, by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

10. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)