Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 15

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 15.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

2. 1ST CASE, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown)

3. A PRIVATE CATHEDRAL, by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

4. CHOPPY WATER, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

5. THE ORDER, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. NEAR DARK, by Brad Thor (Atria)

7. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

NONFICTION

1. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

2. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

3. FINDING FREEDOM, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand (Dey Street)

4. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

5. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

6. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

7. THE GREAT DEVALUATION, by Adam Baratta (Wiley)

8. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. THE ANSWER IS . . ., by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)

10. EVIL GENIUSES, by Kurt Andersen (Random House)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo (Grand Central)

2. PUBLICATION MANUAL OF THE APA (7th ed.) (APA)

3. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

4. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

5. CAJUN JUSTICE, by James Patterson and Tucker Axum (Grand Central)

6. THE DISTANCE LEARNING PLAYBOOK (Grades K–12), by Douglas B. Fisher, Nancy Frey, John Hattie (Corwin)

7. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

8. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin and Doug Wheatley (Bantam)

9. THE TRUTHS WE HOLD, by Kamala Harris (Penguin Books)

10. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS, Vol. 7, by Akira Himekawa (Viz)