Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 29

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 29.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THICK AS THIEVES, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

2. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. SQUEEZE ME, by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf)

4. ROYAL, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. 1ST CASE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

8. American DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

9. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. THE ORDER, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

2. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

3. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

4. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

5. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

6. HOAX, by Brian Stelter (One Signal)

7. CYNICAL THEORIES, by Helen Pluckrose and James A. Lindsay (Pitchstone)

8. BLITZ, by David Horowitz (Humanix)

9. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

10. THE ANSWER IS . . . , by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. EARNED, by Robert Terkla (33 Degrees)

2. PUBLICATION MANUAL OF THE APA (7th ed.) (APA)

3. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)

5. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

6. FINDING YOU AGAIN, by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. RAND MCNALLY 2021 LARGE SCALE ROAD ATLAS (Rand McNally)

8. CAJUN JUSTICE, by James Patterson and Tucker Axum (Grand Central)

9. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin and Doug Wheatley (Bantam)

10. HEART OF GOLD, by B.J. Daniels (HQN)