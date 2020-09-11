Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 5

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 5.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE, by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. THE HARBINGER II, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

3. THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS, by Elena Ferrante (Europa)

4. TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM, by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)

5. STAR WARS: THRAWN ASCENDANCY: CHAOS RISING, by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

6. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

7. THICK AS THIEVES, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

8. ROYAL, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. FANGS, by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

10. DARK SONG, by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

NONFICTION

1. MELANIA AND ME, by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

4. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

5. HOW TO LEAD, by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

6. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

7. DONALD TRUMP V. THE UNITED STATES, by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House)

8. HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN, by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

10. THE DYNASTY, by Jeff Benedict (Avid Reader)

PAPERBACK

1. THE DISTANCE LEARNING PLAYBOOK (Grades K–12), by Douglas Fisher (Corwin)

2. THE BROTHERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Malka Adler (One More Chapter)

3. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

5. PUBLICATION MANUAL OF THE APA (7th ed.) (APA)

6. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

7. EARNED, by Nicholas Irving (33 Degrees)

8. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

9. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

10. THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2021 (Old Farmer’s Almanac)