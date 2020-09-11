TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 5

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington.

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 5.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE, by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. THE HARBINGER II, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

3. THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS, by Elena Ferrante (Europa)

4. TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM, by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)

5. STAR WARS: THRAWN ASCENDANCY: CHAOS RISING, by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

6. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

7. THICK AS THIEVES, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

8. ROYAL, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. FANGS, by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

10. DARK SONG, by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

NONFICTION

1. MELANIA AND ME, by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

4. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

5. HOW TO LEAD, by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

6. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

7. DONALD TRUMP V. THE UNITED STATES, by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House)

8. HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN, by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

10. THE DYNASTY, by Jeff Benedict (Avid Reader)

PAPERBACK

1. THE DISTANCE LEARNING PLAYBOOK (Grades K–12), by Douglas Fisher (Corwin)

2. THE BROTHERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Malka Adler (One More Chapter)

3. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

5. PUBLICATION MANUAL OF THE APA (7th ed.) (APA)

6. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

7. EARNED, by Nicholas Irving (33 Degrees)

8. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

9. THE NEW JIM CROW, by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

10. THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2021 (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

By Publishers Weekly

More Entertainment

James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Paloma (Ana de 20 best movies to stream and see in theaters (we hope) this fall
Pictured: Simcha Jacobovici, Afua Hirsch and Samuel 'Enslaved": Samuel L. Jackson searches for his roots
Denise Richards has made public her reasons Richards leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Norman Reedus, left, and Samantha Morton star in 'Walking Dead' to end in 2022, spinoffs to rise
"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost, left, and Michael 'SNL' to return to studio for season 46 premiere
Halsey is set to co-star in the Halsey to co-star in LI-set drama based on YA bestseller
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search