Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 12

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 12.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. SHADOWS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. THE HARBINGER II, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

3. ONE BY ONE, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

4. ANXIOUS PEOPLE, by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

5. ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE, by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

6. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS, by Elena Ferrante (Europa)

8. TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM, by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)

9. THICK AS THIEVES, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

10. ROYAL, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. DISLOYAL, by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)

2. THINK LIKE A MONK, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

3. KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

4. EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL IN ITS TIME, by Jenna Bush Hager (Morrow)

5. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

6. SPEAKING FOR MYSELF, by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin’s)

7. MELANIA AND ME, by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery)

8. COMPROMISED, by Peter Strzok (HMH)

9. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

PAPERBACK

1. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

2. THE BROTHERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Malka Adler (One More Chapter)

3. CILKA’S JOURNEY, by Heather Morris (Griffin)

4. THE PSYCHOLOGY OF MONEY, by Morgan Housel (Harriman House)

5. PEACE, by Becky Thompson (WaterBrook)

6. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

8. PUBLICATION MANUAL OF THE APA (APA)

9. KILLER INSTINCT, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Grand Central)

10. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)