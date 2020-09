Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 19

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 19.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE EVENING AND THE MORNING, by Ken Follett (Viking)

2. TROUBLED BLOOD, by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

3. VINCE FLYNN: TOTAL POWER, by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

4. THE HARBINGER II, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

5. TO SLEEP IN A SEA OF STARS, by Christopher Paolini (Tor)

6. SHADOWS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

8. PIRANESI, by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury)

9. ONE BY ONE, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM, by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. RAGE, by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. BLACKOUT, by Candace Owens (Threshold)

3. THE HOME EDIT LIFE, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

4. DISLOYAL, by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)

5. KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

6. SKINNYTASTE MEAL PREP, by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

7. THINK LIKE A MONK, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

8. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. COMPROMISED, by Peter Strzok (HMH)

10. SPEAKING FOR MYSELF, by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin’s)

PAPERBACK

1. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

2. CILKA’S JOURNEY, by Heather Morris (Griffin)

3. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

4. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

5. THE BROTHERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Malka Adler (One More Chapter)

6. WHAT HAPPENS IN PARADISE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

7. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

8. THE DISTANCE LEARNING PLAYBOOK (Grades K–12), by Douglas Fisher (Corwin)

9. RAND MCNALLY 2021 LARGE SCALE ROAD ATLAS (Rand McNally)

10. THE PARIS SECRET, by Natasha Lester (Forever)