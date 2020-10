Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 26

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

2. THE COAST-TO-COAST MURDERS, by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

3. THE EVENING AND THE MORNING, by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. VINCE FLYNN: TOTAL POWER, by Kyle Mills (Atria)

5. THE HARBINGER II, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. NEXT TO LAST STAND, by Craig Johnson (Viking)

7. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

8. TROUBLED BLOOD, by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

9. ONE BY ONE, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. SHADOWS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. RAGE, by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. SOLUTIONS AND OTHER PROBLEMS, by Allie Brosh (Gallery)

3. BLACKOUT, by Candace Owens (Threshold)

4. KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

5. THE HOME EDIT LIFE, by Clea Shearer (Clarkson Potter)

6. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

7. THINK LIKE A MONK, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

8. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. THE GOOD FIGHT, by Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (HarperOne)

10. DON’T LIE TO ME, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

PAPERBACK

1. JUST FEED ME, by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street)

2. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

3. 5-INGREDIENT NATURAL RECIPES, by Phyllis Good (Walnut Street)

4. THE MIDWIFE MURDERS, by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo (Grand Central)

5. SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE, by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

6. CILKA’S JOURNEY, by Heather Morris (Griffin)

7. SHE’S STRONG, BUT SHE’S TIRED, by R.H. Sin (Andrews McMeel)

8. MURDER THY NEIGHBOR, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. THE DISTANCE LEARNING PLAYBOOK (Grades K–12), by Douglas B. Fisher, Nancy Frey, John Hattie (Corwin)

10. THE PARIS SECRET, by Natasha Lester (Forever)