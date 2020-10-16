TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentBooks

Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 10

Bestsellers on display atBook Revue in Huntington.

Bestsellers on display atBook Revue in Huntington. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. TROUBLES IN PARADISE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. THE SEARCHER, by Tana French (Viking)

4. LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND, by Rumaan Alam (Ecco)

5. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

6. THE EVENING AND THE MORNING, by Ken Follett (Viking)

7. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. THE COAST-TO-COAST MURDERS, by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

9. MAGIC LESSONS, by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)

10. THE HARBINGER II, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

NONFICTION

1. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. HUMANS, by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s)

3. THE HAPPY IN A HURRY COOKBOOK, by Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

4. BLACKOUT, by Candace Owens (Threshold)

5. THE 99% INVISIBLE CITY, by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt (HMH)

6. IS THIS ANYTHING?, by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)

7. RAGE, by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

8. DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING, by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)

9. FORWARD, by David Jeremiah (W Publishing)

10. KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

PAPERBACK

1. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 25, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

3. JUST FEED ME, by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street)

4. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

5. THE RISE OF MAGICKS, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

6. THE OFFICIAL NINJA FOODI DIGITAL AIR FRY OVEN COOKBOOK, by Janet A. Zimmerman (Rockridge)

7. LARGE PRINT INSPIRATIONAL WORD SEARCH, Vol. 1 (Thunder Bay)

8. CILKA’S JOURNEY, by Heather Morris (Griffin)

9. BE ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

10. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, Vol. 17, by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

