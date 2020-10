Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 17

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 17.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. THE EVENING AND THE MORNING, by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

5. THE SEARCHER, by Tana French (Viking)

6. JINGLE ALL THE WAY, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. TROUBLES IN PARADISE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND, by Rumaan Alam (Ecco)

10. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

1. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. THIS JUST SPEAKS TO ME, by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

3. THE HAPPY IN A HURRY COOKBOOK, by Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

4. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

5. BLACKOUT, by Candace Owens (Threshold)

6. DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING, by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)

7. KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

8. FOLLOW THE MONEY, by Dan Bongino (Post Hill)

9. RAGE, by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

10. IS THIS ANYTHING?, by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. HUNGER OF THE PINE, by Teal Swan (Watkins)

3. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

4. DANDELION, by Gabbie Hanna (Atria)

5. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Gallery)

6. COMFORT & JOY, by Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)

7. CILKA’S JOURNEY, by Heather Morris (Griffin)

8. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 25, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

9. THE CHAIN, by Adrian McKinty (Mulholland)

10. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)