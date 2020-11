Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 7

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 7.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FORTUNE AND GLORY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

2. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE SENTINEL, by Lee Child and Adam Child (Delacorte)

4. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. THREE WOMEN DISAPPEAR, by James Patterson and Shan Serafin (Little, Brown)

6. THE WONDER BOY OF WHISTLE STOP, by Fannie Flagg (Random House)

7. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. THE EVENING AND THE MORNING, by Ken Follett (Viking)

9. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

10. THE SEARCHER, by Tana French (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. CLANLANDS, by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (Quercus)

2. A REPUBLIC UNDER ASSAULT, by Tom Fitton (Threshold)

3. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. THE BEST OF ME, by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

6. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

7. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

8. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2021 (Guinness World Records)

9. KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

10. BLACKOUT, by Candace Owens (Threshold)

PAPERBACK

1. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

2. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

4. BURNOUT: THE SECRET TO UNLOCKING THE STRESS CYCLE, by Amelia Nagoski and Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

5. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, Vol. 18, by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

6. THE WITCH HUNTER, by Max Seeck (Berkley)

7. COMFORT & JOY, by Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)

8. CONVERSATIONS WITH RBG, by Jeffrey Rosen (Picador)

9. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

10. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)