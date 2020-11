Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 14

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE LAW OF INNOCENCE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

4. THE SENTINEL, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. FORTUNE AND GLORY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

6. MARAUDER, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (Putnam)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THREE WOMEN DISAPPEAR, by James Patterson and Shan Serafin (Little, Brown)

8. MOONFLOWER MURDERS, by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)

9. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. ANXIOUS PEOPLE, by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. HUMANS, by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s)

2. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. I WOULD LEAVE ME IF I COULD, by Halsey (Simon & Schuster)

4. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK MAN, by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron/Oprah)

6. FIRST PRINCIPLES, by Thomas E. Ricks (Harper)

7. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

9. PAPPYLAND, by Wright Thompson (Penguin Press)

10. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2021 (Guinness World Records)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TRUTHS WE HOLD, by Kamala Harris (Penguin Books)

2. WHAT KIND OF WOMAN, by Kate Baer (Harper Perennial)

3. SAM THE COOKING GUY, by Sam Zien (Countryman)

4. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

5. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Grand Central)

6. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

7. WALK THE WIRE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

9. BURNOUT, by Amelia Nagoski and Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

10. COMFORT & JOY, by Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)