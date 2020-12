Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 21

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 21.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. RHYTHM OF WAR, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

2. DAYLIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. THE LAW OF INNOCENCE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. ALL THAT GLITTERS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

7. THE SENTINEL, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

8. FORTUNE AND GLORY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

9. TOM CLANCY SHADOW OF THE DRAGON, by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

10. PIECE OF MY HEART, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

NONFICTION

1. A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: TASHA’S CAULDRON OF EVERYTHING (Wizards of the Coast)

3. FORGIVING WHAT YOU CAN’T FORGET, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

4. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. DOLLY PARTON, SONGTELLER, by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)

6. A WEALTH OF PIGEONS, by Steve Martin and Barry Bliss (Celadon)

7. FRONTIER FOLLIES, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

8. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

9. NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE, by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron)

10. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

PAPERBACK

1. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Grand Central)

3. REDEFINING ANXIETY, by John Delony (Ramsey)

4. NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS, by Cazzie David (Mariner)

5. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

6. FORGIVING WHAT YOU CAN’T FORGET STUDY GUIDE, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

7. THE TRUTHS WE HOLD, by Kamala Harris (Penguin Books)

8. UNA TIERRA PROMETIDA, by Barack Obama (Debate)

9. SHUGGIE BAIN, by Douglas Stuart (Grove)

10. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)