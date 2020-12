Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 28

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 28.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. READY PLAYER TWO, by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

2. DEADLY CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. THE AWAKENING, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

4. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. DAYLIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. THE LAW OF INNOCENCE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. RHYTHM OF WAR, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

9. THE SENTINEL, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

10. FORTUNE AND GLORY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. MODERN WARRIORS, by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

4. THE HAPPY IN A HURRY COOKBOOK, by Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

5. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

6. DOLLY PARTON, SONGTELLER, by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)

7. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant (Flatiron)

8. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: TASHA’S CAULDRON OF EVERYTHING (Wizards of the Coast)

9. NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE, by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron)

10. FORGIVING WHAT YOU CAN’T FORGET, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

PAPERBACK

1. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

3. INTERESTING STORIES FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE, by Bill O’Neill (LAK)

4. SHUGGIE BAIN, by Douglas Stuart (Grove)

5. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Grand Central)

6. AIR FRYER COOKBOOK, by Jenson William (Jenson William)

7. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

8. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

9. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

10. THE TRUTHS WE HOLD, by Kamala Harris (Penguin)