Bestseller lists for the week ending Dec. 5

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Dec. 5.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. READY PLAYER TWO, by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

2. DEADLY CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. DAYLIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. THE AWAKENING, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. THE LAW OF INNOCENCE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. THE SENTINEL, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

9. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. FORTUNE AND GLORY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. MODERN COMFORT FOOD, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. THE HAPPY IN A HURRY COOKBOOK, by Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

5. MODERN WARRIORS, by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

6. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2021 (Guinness World Records)

7. IS THIS ANYTHING?, by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)

8. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

9. DOLLY PARTON, SONGTELLER, by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)

10. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MEATEATER GUIDE TO WILDERNESS SKILLS AND SURVIVAL, by Steven Rinella (Random House)

2. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

3. INTERESTING STORIES FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE, by Bill O’Neill (LAK)

4. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

5. AIR FRYER COOKBOOK, by Jenson William (Jenson William)

6. HILLBILLY ELEGY (movie tie-in), by J.D. Vance (Harper)

7. THE WORLD ALMANAC AND BOOK OF FACTS 2021, by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

8. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Grand Central)

9. THE CHICKEN SISTERS, by KJ Dell’Antonia (Putnam)

10. THE DIPLOMAT’S WIFE, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)