Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 16

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 16.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. NEIGHBORS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. THE SCORPION’S TAIL, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

3. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

6. STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC: LIGHT OF THE JEDI, by Charles Soule (Del Rey)

7. A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. ANXIOUS PEOPLE, by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. DEADLY CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

NONFICTION

1. A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. KEEP SHARP, by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

5. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN, by George Saunders (Random House)

7. FORGIVING WHAT YOU CAN’T FORGET, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

8. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. ASK YOUR DEVELOPER, by Jeff Lawson (Harper Business)

10. THINK LIKE A MONK, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

2. HUNGRY GIRL: FAST & EASY, by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)

3. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

4. QUIT LIKE A WOMAN, by Holly Whitaker (Dial)

5. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

6. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

7. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

8. THE BIBLE IN 52 WEEKS, by Kimberly D. Moore (Rockridge)

9. BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (TV tie-in), by Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. NEWS OF THE WORLD (movie tie-in), by Paulette Jiles (Morrow)