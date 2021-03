Bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 27

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 27.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

3. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. THE SANATORIUM, by Sarah Pearse (Viking / Dorman)

5. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

6. THE KAISER’S WEB, by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

7. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. THE RUSSIAN, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

9. FAITHLESS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

10. TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE MURDER, by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

NONFICTION

1. BELIEVE IT, by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

2. THE PEGAN DIET, by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

3. WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS, by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

4. THINK AGAIN, by Adam Grant (Viking)

5. JUST AS I AM, by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

6. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. KEEP SHARP, by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. THE SUM OF US, by Heather McGhee (One World)

9. A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama (Crown)

10. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

PAPERBACK

1. THE 20TH VICTIM, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

2. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

3. BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (TV tie-in), by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. FAIR WARNING, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

5. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

6. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

7. THE GIRL FROM THE CHANNEL ISLANDS, by Jenny Lecoat (Graydon House)

8. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham (Bantam)

9. THE STEP-BY-STEP INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

10. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)