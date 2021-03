Bestsellers for the week ending March 6

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 6.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LIFE AFTER DEATH, by Sister Souljah (Atria)

2. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. DARK SKY, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. THE AFFAIR, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. KLARA AND THE SUN, by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

6. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. THE SANATORIUM, by Sarah Pearse (Viking / Dorman)

9. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. WE BEGIN AT THE END, by Chris Whitaker (Holt)

NONFICTION

1. BEYOND ORDER, by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

2. HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER, by Bill Gates (Knopf)

3. PROFESSIONAL TROUBLEMAKER, by Luvvie Ajayi Jones (Penguin Life)

4. BELIEVE IT, by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

5. DUSK, NIGHT, DAWN, by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

6. JUST AS I AM, by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

7. THINK AGAIN, by Adam Grant (Viking)

8. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS, by James Patterson and Eversmann (Little, Brown)

10. CLEANING UP YOUR MENTAL MESS, by Caroline Leaf (Baker)

PAPERBACK

1. LATER, by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

2. THE HOME EDIT WORKBOOK, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

3. THE FIRST-TIME GARDENER, by Jessica Sowards (Cool Springs)

4. SISTERS OF WAR, by Lana Kortchik (HQ Digital)

5. THE 20TH VICTIM, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

6. SPLIT SECOND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. BRIDGERTON: THE DUKE AND I (TV tie-in), by Julia Quinn (Avon)

8. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

9. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

10. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)