Bestsellers for the week ending April 3

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 3.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE RED BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

2. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. WIN, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

5. ETERNAL, by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

6. KLARA AND THE SUN, by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

7. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. LIFE AFTER DEATH, by Sister Souljah (Atria / Bestler)

9. SUNFLOWER SISTERS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

10. THE AFFAIR, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

3. SEEING BEAUTIFUL AGAIN, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. GET GOOD WITH MONEY, by Tiffany Aliche (Rodale)

5. VIOLENCE. SPEED. MOMENTUM., by Dr. Disrespect (Gallery)

6. THE CODE BREAKER, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

7. HOW TO DO THE WORK, by Nicole Lepera (Harper Wave)

8. EVERYBODY FIGHTS, by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness (W)

9. EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTER, by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

10. EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY, by Dana Perino (Twelve)

PAPERBACK

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. LATER, by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

3. THE PALM BEACH MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. THE ROSE CODE, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

5. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

6. CHAINSAW MAN, Vol. 1, by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

7. SPLIT SECOND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. IN FIVE YEARS, by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

9. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

10. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)