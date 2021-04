Bestsellers for the week ending April 10

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. THE RED BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

3. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. GOOD COMPANY, by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

5. FIRST PERSON SINGULAR, by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

6. WIN, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. NORTHERN SPY, by Flynn Berry (Viking)

8. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

9. KLARA AND THE SUN, by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

10. YOU LOVE ME, by Caroline Kepnes (Random House)

NONFICTION

1. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

3. BROKEN HORSES, by Brandi Carlile (Crown)

4. WOMAN EVOLVE, by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

5. VIBRANT, by Stacie Stephenson (Benbella)

6. FINDING FREEDOM, by Erin French (Celadon)

7. FAULT LINES, by Voddie T. Baucham (Salem)

8. THE CODE BREAKER, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

9. THE LIGHT OF DAYS, by Judy Batalion (Morrow)

10. BROKEN (IN THE BEST POSSIBLE WAY), by Jenny Lawson (Holt)

PAPERBACK

1. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 27, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

2. CHAINSAW MAN, Vol. 4, by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

4. JUJUTSU KAISEN, Vol. 9, by Gege Akutami (Viz)

5. FAUCIAN BARGAIN, by Steve Deace and Todd Erzen (Post Hill)

6. DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA, Vol. 21, by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

7. LATER, by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

8. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

9. THE ROSE CODE, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

10. THE PALM BEACH MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)