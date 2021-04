Bestsellers for the week ending April 24

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 24.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. OCEAN PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. LOVER UNVEILED, by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

6. LOVESICKNESS, by Junji Ito (Viz)

7. THE RED BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

8. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

9. THE GOOD SISTER, by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

10. WIN, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. WORLD TRAVEL, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

2. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. OUT OF MANY, ONE, by George W. Bush (Crown)

4. COOK THIS BOOK, by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

5. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

6. THE HERO CODE, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

7. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

8. [EXPLETIVE] IT, I’LL START TOMORROW, by Action Bronson (Abrams Image)

9. DON’T DROP THE MIC, by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

10. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

PAPERBACK

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. GIRL DECODED, by Rana el Kaliouby (Currency)

3. UNDER THE SOUTHERN SKY, by Kristy Woodson Harvey (Gallery)

4. LATER, by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

5. THE ROSE CODE, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

6. THE MAKING OF BIBLICAL WOMANHOOD, by Beth Allison Barr (Brazos)

7. THE PALM BEACH MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

8. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

9. BIG SUMMER, by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square)

10. BURN AFTER WRITING (pink), by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)