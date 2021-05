Bestsellers for the week ending May 1

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 1.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. SOOLEY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. FINDING ASHLEY, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

6. OCEAN PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. STAR WARS: THRAWN ASCENDANCY: GREATER GOOD, by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

8. A DISTANT SHORE, by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

9. WHEREABOUTS, by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)

10. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

NONFICTION

1. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron / Oprah)

2. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. YOU ARE YOUR BEST THING, by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown (Random House)

4. WORLD TRAVEL, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

5. THE BOMBER MAFIA, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

7. HOW Y’ALL DOING?, by Leslie Jordan (Morrow)

8. THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19, by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

9. OUT OF MANY, ONE, by George W. Bush (Crown)

10. DON’T DROP THE MIC, by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords)

PAPERBACK

1. CLARITY & CONNECTION, by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. LOST, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

4. THE LAW OF INNOCENCE, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

5. NETWORKING ALL-IN-ONE FOR DUMMIES, by Doug Lowe (For Dummies)

6. THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME, by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. LATER, by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

8. AFTER-SCHOOL HANAKO-KUN, by Aidairo (Yen)

9. THE ROSE CODE, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

10. THE COMPLETE SALAD COOKBOOK (America’s Test Kitchen)