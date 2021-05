Bestsellers for the week ending May 8

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 8.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. 21ST BIRTHDAY, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. SOOLEY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. PROJECT HAIL MARY, by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

5. FINDING ASHLEY, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

8. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. THE NEWCOMER, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

10. SUMMER ON THE BLUFFS, by Sunny Hostin (Morrow)

NONFICTION

1. KILLING THE MOB, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron / Oprah)

3. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. THE PREMONITION, by Michael Lewis (Norton)

5. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

6. THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH, by Josh Hawley (Regnery)

7. THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19, by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

8. THE BOMBER MAFIA, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. WORLD TRAVEL, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

10. FINDING THE MOTHER TREE, by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

PAPERBACK

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

3. ATTACK ON TITAN 33, by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)

4. THE WOMAN WITH THE BLUE STAR, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

5. THE LAW OF INNOCENCE, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

6. LATER, by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

7. LOST, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

8. THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME, by Julia Quinn (Avon)

9. THE GIVER OF STARS, by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)

10. THE ROSE CODE, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)