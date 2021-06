Bestseller lists for the week ending May 29

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 29.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LEGACY, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. SOOLEY, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. PROJECT HAIL MARY, by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

5. THE SABOTEURS, by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

6. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS, by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

8. 21ST BIRTHDAY, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. THAT SUMMER, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

10. A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. KILLING THE MOB, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

3. THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (signed ed.), by John Green (Dutton)

4. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

5. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

6. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. A COURSE CALLED AMERICA, by Tom Coyne (Avid Reader)

8. BREAKING THE NEWS, by Alex Marlow (Threshold)

9. ZERO FAIL, by Carol Leonnig (Random House)

10. THE PREMONITION, by Michael Lewis (Norton)

PAPERBACK

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

3. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. THE BOOK OF LOST NAMES, by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

5. THE SUMMER HOUSE, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. THE GIVER OF STARS, by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)

7. THE WOMAN WITH THE BLUE STAR, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

8. THE STEPSISTERS, by Susan Mallery (Mira)

9. A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. OUT OF THE CAVE, by Chris Hodges (Thomas Nelson)