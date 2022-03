Bestseller lists for the week ending Feb. 26

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE PARIS APARTMENT, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

2. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

3. ABANDONED IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

4. NOTHING TO LOSE, by J.A. Jance (Morrow)

5. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. CARAMEL PECAN ROLL MURDER, by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

7. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. THE MAID, by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

9. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. THE HORSEWOMAN, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. FIND YOUR PEOPLE, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

2. LIFE FORCE, by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

3. RED-HANDED, by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. HAPPY DAYS, by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

5. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown (Random House)

6. THE 1619 PROJECT, by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

7. COACH K, by Ian O’Connor (Mariner)

8. GOOD ENOUGH, by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie (Convergent)

9. THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

10. WILL, by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. REMINDERS OF HIM, by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

4. THE LOST APOTHECARY, by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

5. STEAL, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Grand Central)

6. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. ACCEPTED!, by Jamie Beaton (Jossey-Bass)

9. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)