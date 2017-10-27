Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 22.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
Most popular
1. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)
2. DEEP FREEZE, by John Sandford (Putnam)
3. UNCOMMON TYPE, by Tom Hanks (Knopf)
4. FAIRYTALE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. SLEEPING BEAUTIES, by Stephen King and Owen King (Scribner)
6. A COLUMN OF FIRE, by Ken Follett (Viking)
7. DON’T LET GO, by Harlan Coben (Dutton)
8. THE GIRL WHO TAKES AN EYE FOR AN EYE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
9. MANHATTAN BEACH, by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)
10. MERRY AND BRIGHT, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
NONFICTION
1. LEONARDO DA VINCI, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
2. CAPITAL GAINES, by Chip Gaines (W)
3. THE WISDOM OF SUNDAYS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
4. DISCIPLINE EQUALS FREEDOM, by Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s)
5. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
6. GRANT, by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)
7. WHAT HAPPENED, by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
8. ENDURANCE, by Scott Kelly (Knopf)
9. FOOD CAN FIX IT, by Mehmet Oz (Scribner)
10. RHETT & LINK’S BOOK OF MYTHICALITY, by Rhett James McLaughlin and Link Neal (Crown Archetype)
PAPERBACK
1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
2. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)
4. THE FIX, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. BASKETBALL (AND OTHER THINGS), by Shea Serrano and Arturo Torres (Abrams Image)
6. BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, by B.A. Paris (Griffin)
7. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)
8. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)
9. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)
