Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 29.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. DEEP FREEZE, by John Sandford (Putnam)

4. UNCOMMON TYPE, by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

5. SLEEPING BEAUTIES, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. FAIRYTALE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. A COLUMN OF FIRE, by Ken Follett (Viking)

8. QUICK & DIRTY, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

9. STRANGE WEATHER, by Joe Hill (Morrow)

10. THE GIRL WHO TAKES AN EYE FOR AN EYE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: COME AND GET IT!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. LEONARDO DA VINCI, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. SISTERS FIRST, by Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager (Grand Central)

4. ANDREW JACKSON AND THE MIRACLE OF NEW ORLEANS, by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

5. SMITTEN KITCHEN EVERY DAY, by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

6. CAPITAL GAINES, by Chip Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

7. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

8. GRANT, by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

9. A DIE HARD CHRISTMAS, by Doogie Horner (Insight)

10. WHAT HAPPENED, by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

3. IT, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. THE FIX, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, by B.A. Paris (Griffin)

7. THANK YOU FOR BEING LATE, by Thomas L. Friedman (Picador)

8. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

10. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR, by Shari Lapena (Penguin)