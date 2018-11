Publisher’s Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. PAST TENSE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

4. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. DARK SACRED NIGHT, by Michael Connell (Little, Brown)

6. ELEVATION, by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. THE NEXT PERSON YOU MEET IN HEAVEN, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

8. THE NOEL STRANGER, by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

9. YOU DON’T OWN ME, by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

10. SEA OF GREED, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. WHOSE BOAT IS THIS BOAT?, by The Late Show (Simon & Schuster)

2. HOMEBODY, by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

3. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

4. COOK LIKE A PRO, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. KILLING THE SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

6. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

7. SHIP OF FOOLS, by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

8. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

9. MEDICAL MEDIUM LIVER RESCUE, by Anthony William (Hay House)

10. BEASTIE BOYS BOOK, by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE 17TH SUSPECT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

3. THE COMPLETE DIABETES COOKBOOK (America’s Test Kitchen)

4. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

5. THE WIFE BETWEEN US, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Griffin)

6. ANDREW JACKSON AND THE MIRACLE OF NEW ORLEANS, by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Sentinel)

7. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

8. THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB (movie tie-in), by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

9. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

10. SOLD ON A MONDAY, by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)