Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 15.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. FAIRYTALE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. SLEEPING BEAUTIES, by Stephen King and Owen King (Scribner)

4. A COLUMN OF FIRE, by Ken Follett (Viking)

5. DON’T LET GO, by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

6. THE RULES OF MAGIC, by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)

7. MANHATTAN BEACH, by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

8. THE GIRL WHO TAKES AN EYE FOR AN EYE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

9. MERRY AND BRIGHT, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. TO BE WHERE YOU ARE, by Jan Karon (Putnam)

@Newsday

NONFICTION

1. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

2. GRANT, by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

3. RHETT & LINK’S BOOK OF MYTHICALITY, by Rhett James McLaughlin and Link Neal (Crown Archetype)

4. WHAT HAPPENED, by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

5. WE WERE EIGHT YEARS IN POWER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

6. BUILDING A STORYBRAND, by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. BRAVING THE WILDERNESS, by Brené Brown (Random House)

8. A LIFE BEYOND AMAZING, by David Jeremiah (W)

9. THE KETO RESET DIET, by Mark Sisson (Harmony)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

10. ANXIOUS FOR NOTHING, by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. BASKETBALL (AND OTHER THINGS), by Shea Serrano and Arturo Torres (Abrams Image)

4. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. THE FIX, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

7. BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, by B.A. Paris (Griffin)

8. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)

9. LOVE THAT LASTS, by Alyssa Bethke and Jefferson Bethke (Nelson)

10. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)