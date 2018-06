Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown/Knopf)

2. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. SHELTER IN PLACE, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

4. THE GRAY GHOST, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)

5. BRIEF CASES, by Jim Butcher (Ace)

6. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. There There, by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

8. TURBULENCE, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

9. THE CAST, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. US AGAINST YOU, by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. TRUMP’S AMERICA, by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

2. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

3. CALYPSO, by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

5. HOW TO CHANGE YOUR MIND, by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

7. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. THE RESTLESS WAVE, by John McCain and Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

9. THE WORLD AS IT IS, by Ben Rhodes (Random House)

10. LINCOLN’S LAST TRIAL, by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (Hanover Square)

PAPERBACK

1. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

2. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

3. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

4. PRINCESS, by James Patterson and Rees Jones (Grand Central)

5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

6. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

7. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

8. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

9. A STRANGER IN THE HOUSE, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)

10. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)