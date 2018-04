Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 1.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. RED ALERT, by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

2. THE DISAPPEARED, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

3. ACCIDENTAL HEROES, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. TO DIE BUT ONCE, by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

6. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

7. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. THE RISING SEA, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

10. THE PUNISHMENT SHE DESERVES, by Elizabeth George (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. EMBRACED, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

3. SECRET EMPIRES, by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. RUSSIAN ROULETTE, by Michael Isikoff and David Corn (Twelve)

5. THIS IS ME, by Chrissy Metz (Dey Street)

6. DEAR MADAM PRESIDENT, by Jennifer Palmieri (Grand Central)

7. WORLD OF WARCRAFT CHRONICLE, VOL. 3 (Dark Horse)

8. AM I THERE YET?, by Mari Andrew (Clarkson Potter)

9. I’ve Been Thinking . . ., by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

10. GIADA’S ITALY, by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

PAPERBACK

1. END GAME, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

3. THE LYING GAME, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

4. READY PLAYER ONE (movie tie-in), by Ernest Cline (Broadway)

5. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

6. CAMINO ISLAND, by John Grisham (Bantam)

7. THE READ-ALOUD FAMILY, by Sarah Mackenzie (Zondervan)

8. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, by André Aciman (Picador)

10. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman (Norton)