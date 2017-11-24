Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Nov. 19.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. OATHBRINGER, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

2. HARDCORE TWENTY-FOUR, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

3. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. THE MIDNIGHT LINE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. END GAME, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

7. ARTEMIS, by Andy Weir (Crown)

8. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

9. TYPHOON FURY, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (Putnam)

10. EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE, by Patricia Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

NONFICTION

1. PROMISE ME, DAD, by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

2. OBAMA, by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

3. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: COME AND GET IT!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

4. LEONARDO DA VINCI, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

5. THE WISDOM OF SUNDAYS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

6. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2018 (Guinness World Records)

7. BOBBY KENNEDY, by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

8. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

9. GRANT, by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

10. GOD, FAITH, AND REASON, by Michael Savage (Center Street)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. COUNT TO TEN, by James Patterson and Ashwin Sanghi (Grand Central)

3. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Grand Central)

4. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

6. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (movie tie-in), by Agatha Christie (Morrow)

7. THE ULTIMATE RECIPES ACROSS AMERICA COOKBOOK (Cogin)

8. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, by B.A. Paris (Griffin)

10. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)