Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. HARDCORE TWENTY-FOUR, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

3. THE PEOPLE VS. ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. THE MIDNIGHT LINE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. END GAME, by David Baldacci (Grand)

7. ARTEMIS, by Andy Weir (Crown)

8. OATHBRINGER, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

9. THE WHISPERING ROOM, by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

10. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. XANATHAR’S GUIDE TO EVERYTHING (Wizards of the Coast)

2. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: COME AND GET IT!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. TRIBE OF MENTORS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

4. OBAMA, by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

5. LEONARDO DA VINCI, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

6. CAPITAL GAINES, by Chip Gaines (W)

7. PROMISE ME, DAD, by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

8. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2018 (Guinness World Records)

9. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

10. GRANT, by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. COUNT TO TEN, by James Patterson and Ashwin Sanghi (Grand Central)

3. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Grand Central)

5. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

6. COLLUSION, by Luke Harding (Vintage)

7. RAMSES THE DAMNED, by Anne Rice and Christopher Rice (Anchor)

8. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (movie tie-in), by Agatha Christie (Morrow)