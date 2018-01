Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Dec. 24.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. THE PEOPLE VS. ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. ARTEMIS, by Andy Weir (Crown)

5. THE MIDNIGHT LINE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. YEAR ONE, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. TOM CLANCY POWER AND EMPIRE, by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

8. SLEEPING BEAUTIES, by Stephen King and Owen King (Scribner)

9. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

10. UNCOMMON TYPE, by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: COME AND GET IT!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. GRANT, by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

3. LEONARDO DA VINCI. by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

4. PROMISE ME, DAD, by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

5. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

6. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2018 (Guinness World Records)

7. OBAMA, by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

8. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY, by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

9. ANDREW JACKSON AND THE MIRACLE OF NEW ORLEANS, by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Sentinel)

10. BOBBY KENNEDY, by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews Mcmeel)

2. DARKER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

4. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. 16TH SEDUCTION, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

8. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. IT, by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. PACHINKO, by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central)