Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 7.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

2. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

5. ROBICHEAUX, by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. UNBOUND, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

7. SING, UNBURIED, SING, by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

8. YEAR ONE, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. THE MIDNIGHT LINE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

10. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

NONFICTION

1. FIRE AND FURY, by Michael Wolff (Holt)

2. JUDGMENT DETOX, by Gabrielle Bernstein (North Star Way)

3. YOUR BEST YEAR EVER, by Michael S. Hyatt (Baker)

4. THE WISDOM OF SUNDAYS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

5. THE WHOLE30 FAST & EASY COOKBOOK, by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

6. LEONARDO DA VINCI, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

7. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY, by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

8. LET TRUMP BE TRUMP, by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie (Center Street)

9. PRINCIPLES, by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

10. THE GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING, by Margareta Magnusson (Scribner)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. DARKER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES, by Georgia Hunter (Penguin Books)

4. THE WHOLE30 DAY BY DAY, by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

5. SAGA, VOL. 8, by Brian Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Image)

6. THE WOMEN IN THE CASTLE, by Jessica Shattuck (Morrow)

7. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

8. INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Roy Fisher (CreateSpace)

9. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

10. PACHINKO, by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central)