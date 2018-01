Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

2. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

5. THE IMMORTALISTS, by Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)

6. SING, UNBURIED, SING, by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

7. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. THE WIFE BETWEEN US, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s)

9. BLOOD FURY, by J.R. Ward (Ballantine)

10. THE MIDNIGHT LINE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. FIRE AND FURY, by Michael Wolff (Holt)

2. WHEN, by Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead)

3. THE WHOLE30 FAST & EASY COOKBOOK, by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

4. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY, by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. THE SUPER METABOLISM DIET, by David Zinczenko and Keenan Mayo (Ballantine)

6. THE WISDOM OF SUNDAYS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

7. LEONARDO DA VINCI, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

8. THE LAST BLACK UNICORN, by Tiffany Haddish (Gallery)

9. MEDITATION FOR FIDGETY SKEPTICS, by Dan Harris (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

10. BRAVING THE WILDERNESS, by Brené Brown (Random House)

PAPERBACK

1. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

2. THE WOMEN IN THE CASTLE, by Jessica Shattuck (Morrow)

3. DARKER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

4. INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Roy Fisher (CreateSpace)

5. WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES, by Georgia HunterPenguin Books)

6. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

7. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

8. THE WHOLE30 DAY BY DAY, by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

9. THE OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE, 2018 edition (College Board)

10. PACHINKO, by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central)