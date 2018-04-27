TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Bestsellers for the week ending April 22

Bestsellers on display at Turn of the Corkscrew

Bestsellers on display at Turn of the Corkscrew bookstore in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 22.

HARDCOVER 

FICTION

1. The Fallen, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. After Anna, by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

3. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

4. Noir, by Christopher Moore (Morrow)

5. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. I’ve Got My Eyes on You, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. Shoot First, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

8. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

10. Red Alert, by Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. A Higher Loyalty, by James B. Comey (Flatiron)

2. Fascism, by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

3. 12 Rules for Life, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. The Clean 20, by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

6. I’ve Been Thinking..., by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

7. Russian Roulette, by Isikoff/Corn (Twelve)

8. Killing the Deep State, by Jerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

9. The Plant Paradox Cookbook, by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

10. Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff (Holt)

PAPERBACK

1. Everybody, Always, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann (Vintage)

3. The Sun and Her Flowers, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

4. The People vs. Alex Cross, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

5. End Game, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. The Lying Game, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. Camino Island, by John Grisham (Bantam)

8. Small Great Things, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) 

9. The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. Pachinko, by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central)

By Publishers Weekly

More Entertainment

From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Claire Danes stars as Carrie Mathison in Showtime's 'Homeland' Season 7 was surprisingly quiet, thoughtful
Chris Rock and Adam Sandler star in Netflix's LI is the best part of Rock, Sandler's unfunny movie
Alton Brown attends the 7th annual Shorty Awards Food Network host: Don't go to Buffalo for great wings
Idina Menzel, in a disguise, appears on LI's Idina Menzel joins celeb 'Undercover Boss'
Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil's small, silent Recent notable deaths