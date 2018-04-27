Bestsellers for the week ending April 22

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 22.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. The Fallen, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. After Anna, by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

3. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

4. Noir, by Christopher Moore (Morrow)

5. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. I’ve Got My Eyes on You, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. Shoot First, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

8. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

10. Red Alert, by Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. A Higher Loyalty, by James B. Comey (Flatiron)

2. Fascism, by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

3. 12 Rules for Life, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. The Clean 20, by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

6. I’ve Been Thinking..., by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

7. Russian Roulette, by Isikoff/Corn (Twelve)

8. Killing the Deep State, by Jerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

9. The Plant Paradox Cookbook, by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

10. Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff (Holt)

PAPERBACK

1. Everybody, Always, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann (Vintage)

3. The Sun and Her Flowers, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

4. The People vs. Alex Cross, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

5. End Game, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. The Lying Game, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. Camino Island, by John Grisham (Bantam)

8. Small Great Things, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. Pachinko, by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central)