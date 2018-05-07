TODAY'S PAPER
Bestseller lists for the week ending April 29

Bestsellers on display at Turn of the Corkscrew

Bestsellers on display at Turn of the Corkscrew bookstore in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 29.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. The Fallen, by David Baldacci (Grand Central) 

2. Twisted Prey, by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

4. The Hellfire Club, by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

5. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)\

7. I’ve Got My Eyes on You, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

8. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9.  After Anna, by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

10. Circe, by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. A Higher Loyalty, by James B. Comey (Flatiron)

3. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

4. 12 Rules for Life, by Jordan B. Peterson  (Random House Canada)

5. War on Peace, by Ronan Farrow (Norton)

6. Fascism, by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

7.  The Light Within Me, by Ainsley Earhardt (Harper)

8. The Clean 20, by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

9. Suicide of the West, by Jonah Goldberg (Crown Forum)

10. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

PAPERBACK

1. Come Sundown, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

2. Everybody, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann (Vintage)

4. The Sun and Her Flowers, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

5. The Midnight Line, by Lee Child (Bantam)

6. The People vs. Alex Cross, by James Patterson (Grand Central)               

7. End Game, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. The Lying Game, by Ruth Ware (Scout) 

9. Camino Island, by John Grisham (Bantam)

10. True Roots, by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)

