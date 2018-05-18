Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 13.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE 17TH SUSPECT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. THE HIGH TIDE CLUB, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

4. THE CROOKED STAIRCASE, by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

5. TWISTED PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

6. WARLIGHT, by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

7. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

9. THE HELLFIRE CLUB, by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

10. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

3. A HIGHER LOYALTY, by James Comey (Flatiron)

4. BARRACOON, by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

5. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

6. I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK, by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

7. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

8. I’VE BEEN THINKING . . ., by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

9. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. WAR ON PEACE, by Ronan Farrow (Norton

PAPERBACK

1. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. COME SUNDOWN, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

3. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

4. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

6. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

7. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

8. A DOG’S WAY HOME, by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

9. SING, UNBURIED, SING, by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

10. AIR FRY GENIUS, by Meredith Laurence (Walah!)