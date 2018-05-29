Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending May 20.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE CAST, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. THE 17TH SUSPECT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. BY INVITATION ONLY, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

5. THE HIGH TIDE CLUB, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

6. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. TWISTED PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

8. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

9. WARLIGHT, by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

10. THE CROOKED STAIRCASE, by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

3. HOW TO CHANGE YOUR MIND, by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

4. THREE DAYS IN MOSCOW, by Bret Baier (Morrow)

5. A HIGHER LOYALTY, by James Comey (Flatiron)

6. BARRACOON, by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

7. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

9. I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK, by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

10. MEN IN BLAZERS PRESENT ENCYCLOPEDIA BLAZERTANNICA, by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies (Knopf)

PAPERBACK

1. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. PRINCESS, by James Patterson and Rees Jones (Grand Central)

3. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

4. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

5. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

6. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

7. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

8. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Nelson)

9. COME SUNDOWN, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

10. A DOG’S WAY HOME, by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)