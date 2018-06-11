Bestseller lists for the week ending June 3
Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 3.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. SHELTER IN PLACE, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
3. THE GRAY GHOST, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)
4. TO THE MOON AND BACK, by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)
5. THE DEATH OF MRS. WESTAWAY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)
6. THE CAST, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. THE 17TH SUSPECT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
10. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
NONFICTION
1. MORDENKAINEN’S TOME OF FOES (Wizards of the Coast)
2. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
3. CALYPSO, by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
4. THE RESTLESS WAVE, by John McCain and Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)
5. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)
6. A HIGHER LOYALTY, by James Comey (Flatiron)
7. HOW TO CHANGE YOUR MIND, by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
8. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
9. BARRACOON, by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)
10. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)
PAPERBACK
1. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
2. PRINCESS, by James Patterson and Rees Jones (Grand Central)
3. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)
4. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)
5. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)
6. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
7. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Nelson)
8. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
9. A STRANGER IN THE HOUSE, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)
10. TWO KINDS OF TRUTH, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)
