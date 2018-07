Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending July 22.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE OTHER WOMAN, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown / Knopf)

3. COTTAGE BY THE SEA, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. THE GOOD FIGHT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. THE PERFECT COUPLE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. SPYMASTER, by Brad Thor (Atria)

8. ALL WE EVER WANTED, by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

9. WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LULULEMONS, by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

10. CLOCK DANCE, by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. LIARS, LEAKERS, AND LIBERALS, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

3. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

4. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. THE PLANT PARADOX COOKBOOK, by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

6. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. CALYPSO, by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

8. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. INDIANAPOLIS, by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

10. MY DIARRHE, by Miranda Sings (Gallery)

PAPERBACK

1. THE ADVENTURE ZONE, by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (First Second)

2. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

3. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

4. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Anchor)

5. TRIPLE HOMICIDE, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

7. THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham (Bantam)

8. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

9. THE GIRL WHO TAKES AN EYE FOR AN EYE, by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

10. SHARP OBJECTS (TV tie-in), by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)