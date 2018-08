Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 12.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

2. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown / Knopf)

3. SERPENTINE, by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

4. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. PARADOX, by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

6. COTTAGE BY THE SEA, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. THE OTHER WOMAN, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. THE MONEY SHOT, by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall (Putnam)

9. AN UNWANTED GUEST, by Shari Lapena (Viking / Dorman)

10. THE PERFECT COUPLE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

2. THE RUSSIA HOAX, by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

3. LIARS, LEAKERS, AND LIBERALS, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

5. UNSHAKABLE HOPE, by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

6. DEATH OF A NATION, by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

7. EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES, by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

8. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. THE DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL TWITTER LIBRARY, by The Daily Show . . . (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

PAPERBACK

1. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

2. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

3. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Anchor)

4. Y IS FOR YESTERDAY, by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

5. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

6. A COLUMN OF FIRE, by Ken Follett (Penguin Books)

7. CRAZY RICH ASIANS (movie tie-in), by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

8. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS, by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

9. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 14, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

10. FIFTY FIFTY, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)